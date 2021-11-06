  • Home
CBSE Releases OMR Sheet For Term 1 2021 Board Exams; Check How To Fill

CBSE has released a sample of the CBSE OMR sheet for the students to get an idea on how to fill answers through the OMR sheet.

Education | Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Nov 6, 2021 5:34 pm IST

CBSE Releases OMR Sheet For Term 1 2021 Board Exams; Check How To Fill
CBSE releases term 1 board exam OMR sheet's sample copy
New Delhi:

CBSE has released a sample of the CBSE OMR sheet for the students to get an idea on how to fill answers through the OMR sheet. CBSE is using OMR sheets as the answering medium for the first time. The board has released guidelines for students and schools to understand the method of using OMR sheets correctly.

Students will be required to fill in their name, father's name, CBSE term 1 board exam roll number, exam day and date, exam center number and name, subject code and name, and school code and name in the OMR sheet. Students can check all of this information on the CBSE board exam admit card. CBSE will be releasing term 1 admit cards shortly.

How To Fill CBSE Board Exam OMR Sheet?

  1. Students will use only a blue or black ball point pen to darken the correct answer in the CBSE OMR sheet.
  2. Use of pencil is strictly prohibited and will be considered as unfair means.
  3. CBSE OMR sheets will have space for answering 60 questions and students must fill in all the answers in correct serial numbers.
  4. After darkening the circle, students will also have to write the correct option that is A,B,C or D in the box ahead of the four circles. The box is provided that in case students want to change the answer and they have darken the wrong option, they can fill the correct answer in the box.
  5. Option filled in the box will be covered as the final answer submitted by the students.
  6. If students will not fill any of the four circles and fill the answer in the box, it will considered as attempted question and answer in the box will be evaluated.
  7. If both circles and box are empty then the question will considered as unattempted.
CBSE Term 1 Board Exam Class 10
