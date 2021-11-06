CBSE Releases OMR Sheet For Term 1 2021 Board Exams; Check How To Fill

CBSE releases term 1 board exam OMR sheet's sample copy

CBSE has released a sample of the CBSE OMR sheet for the students to get an idea on how to fill answers through the OMR sheet. CBSE is using OMR sheets as the answering medium for the first time. The board has released guidelines for students and schools to understand the method of using OMR sheets correctly.

Students will be required to fill in their name, father's name, CBSE term 1 board exam roll number, exam day and date, exam center number and name, subject code and name, and school code and name in the OMR sheet. Students can check all of this information on the CBSE board exam admit card. CBSE will be releasing term 1 admit cards shortly.

How To Fill CBSE Board Exam OMR Sheet?