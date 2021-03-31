  • Home
  • Education
  • CBSE Releases List Of Selected Candidates For Single Girl Child Scholarship 2020

CBSE Releases List Of Selected Candidates For Single Girl Child Scholarship 2020

CBSE SGC 2020: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the list of candidates selected for the Single Girl Child Scholarship Scheme 2020. The list is available on the official website, cbse.gov.in.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Mar 31, 2021 4:40 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Odisha Reserves 15% Seats In State Medical, Engineering Colleges For Government School, College Students
Odisha: Know About Schools Closure, Utkala Dibasa Celebrations
JAIN Launches UGC Recognized Online Degree Courses
International Mathematics Olympiad (IMO) Results Declared
UGC Allows Universities To Offer 40% Of Courses Online Through SWAYAM
Universities Can Offer 40% Of Courses Per Semester Online
CBSE Releases List Of Selected Candidates For Single Girl Child Scholarship 2020
A total of 1,367 students have been shortlisted for CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2020 (representational photo)
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the list of candidates selected for the Single Girl Child Scholarship Scheme 2020. The list is available on the official website, cbse.gov.in. Payments have been made through electronic clearing system (ECS) to their bank accounts, according to an official statement. A total of 1,367 students have been shortlisted for CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2020.

The scholarship is given to girl students who passed Class 10 board exams in 2020 from CBSE-affiliated schools.

Single girl students, who secured at least 60 per cent marks in their CBSE Class 10 board exams and are studying in Classes 11 and 12 in CBSE affiliated schools are eligible for the scholarship. Another eligibility requirement is that their tuition fee should not be more than Rs 1,500 per month during an academic year.

CBSE single girl child scholarship is awarded to Indian nationals only.

“The scheme is aimed to recognize the efforts of the parents in promoting education among girls and to provide encouragement to meritorious students,” CBSE had earlier said.

Here Is The List Of Students Selected For CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2020

Click here for more Education News
Education News CBSE Merit Scholarship Scheme For Single Girl Child CBSE Scholarships
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JEE Main, KCET, TS EAMCET, VITEEE, WBJEE; Latest Updates On Engineering Entrance Exams
JEE Main, KCET, TS EAMCET, VITEEE, WBJEE; Latest Updates On Engineering Entrance Exams
IIM Rohtak: MBA Students From 2019-21 Batch Secure 100% Placements
IIM Rohtak: MBA Students From 2019-21 Batch Secure 100% Placements
IGNOU To Develop Certificate Programme For JNV Teachers
IGNOU To Develop Certificate Programme For JNV Teachers
Rajasthan Board Class 8 Exam Dates Released
Rajasthan Board Class 8 Exam Dates Released
BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2021: Matric Result Official Website, Steps To Check
BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2021: Matric Result Official Website, Steps To Check
.......................... Advertisement ..........................