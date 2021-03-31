Image credit: Shutterstock A total of 1,367 students have been shortlisted for CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2020 (representational photo)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the list of candidates selected for the Single Girl Child Scholarship Scheme 2020. The list is available on the official website, cbse.gov.in. Payments have been made through electronic clearing system (ECS) to their bank accounts, according to an official statement. A total of 1,367 students have been shortlisted for CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2020.

The scholarship is given to girl students who passed Class 10 board exams in 2020 from CBSE-affiliated schools.

Single girl students, who secured at least 60 per cent marks in their CBSE Class 10 board exams and are studying in Classes 11 and 12 in CBSE affiliated schools are eligible for the scholarship. Another eligibility requirement is that their tuition fee should not be more than Rs 1,500 per month during an academic year.

CBSE single girl child scholarship is awarded to Indian nationals only.

“The scheme is aimed to recognize the efforts of the parents in promoting education among girls and to provide encouragement to meritorious students,” CBSE had earlier said.

