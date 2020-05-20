CBSE Releases Handbook For Principals Of Newly-Affiliated Schools

Image credit: Wikimedia Commons CBSE has released handbook for newly-affiliated school managements

The Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) on Wednesday launched a handbook for school principals and heads of management at schools that are newly affiliated to the board.

The manual contains a list of instructions that the schools have to comply with including responsibilities of the schools and the management, information on relevant CBSE portals and applications, ensuring inclusivity,etc .

In the manual, CBSE has instructed principals to ensure that schools are inclusive by adhering to the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, as well as the CBSE policy regarding teaching and assessments.

Schools have also been instructed to ensure the appointment of a special educator for teaching children with special needs (CWSN).

School managements are also instructed to comply with the School Safety Policies, 2016, by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) as well as the Manul on Safety and Security of Children in Schools developed by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR).