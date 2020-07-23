CBSE Releases Guidelines For Educating Children With Special Needs During COVID-19

CBSE has released guidelines to educate Children with Special needs

CBSE has released guidelines for the continuation of education of Children with Special needs. The guidelines are in continuation of the circular released by CBSE earlier suggesting ways to cover all children including those with no access to digital device for assisting them in their learning.

The board highlights that children with Special needs are particularly disposed to feeling confined in absence of proper social exposure which can lead to a host of emotional problems in them. In such situations, parents have to single-handedly care for the heightened emotional states of their children, a responsibility which was earlier shared by schools and social institutions.

Keeping in mind the special needs, CBSE has asked schools to 'go extra mile' and make sure that all children with special needs and children whose parents are involved in essential services receive quality education as per their specific needs for accessible and adapted learning.

CBSE's suggestions include assessing each child's individual needs and making relevant adjustments, and necessary replacements to print medium like audio or other formats in instruction, pictures, captions, larger prints, and sign-language options in all forms of the learning material.

CBSE also advises flexible scheduling and deadlines, assistive technology, simplified homework, and formative assessment.

The schools should also guide and train teachers and provide them evidence-based resources on how to teach children with special needs in remote and online settings.

Schools are also required to provide parents expert advice of special educators and counsellors.

CBSE also recommends following 'Pragyata' guidelines on supporting online learning of Children with Special Needs.

The board has also emphasized that all CBSE-affiliated schools have to follow the alternative academic calendar released by NCERT. The Alternative Academic Calendar, apart from curriculum, has several suggested activities to promote experiential learning.







