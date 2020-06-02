CBSE Releases Details On Board Exam Centre Change

The CBSE will resume the exam for remaining papers from July 1 to July 15.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many people had moved to other states or districts, mostly to their native places, when schools were ordered to be closed. For the convenience of these students the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has decided to allow them to change the exam centre. The CBSE has also decided to conduct the exam in the respective schools of the students instead of the allotted exam centre.

Usually CBSE board exams are not held in the same school; instead of that the Board allots another centre in the same district where students go and appear for the exam.

Requests for changing centre should be made through schools. Students will not make individual requests to the Board for changing exam centre, the CBSE has said.

CBSE will allot the students to appear for the Board exam in a school affiliated to the Board in the new district.

Change of exam centre in the same district is not permissible, the Board has said.

17 districts do not have CBSE schools

Students who are presently in districts where there are no CBSE schools, the Board has asked them to select a nearby district for appearing the exam. “Students who have shifted to districts in which there is no CBSE affiliated schools and intend to change the examination centre, will have to identify neighbouring district suitable to them and inform the same to their own school,” the CBSE said.

Students whose exam centres have come in the containment zone will be alloted centres in another area.

The Board has cancelled the pending exams of all the students who are studying in CBSE affiliated schools outside the country.

Schools have remained closed since March 16. CBSE had postponed the class 10, 12 board exams in view of the pandemic.

The Board will resume the exam for remaining papers from July 1 to July 15.