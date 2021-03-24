CBSE Releases Competency-Based Assessment Framework For Classes 6 To 10

A competency-based assessment framework for Science, Mathematics and English launched

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) today has announced a competency-based assessment framework for Science, Mathematics and English. The assessment framework seeks to strengthen India’s existing school education system for the students of Classes 6 to 10 and improve the overall learning outcomes. British Council along with AlphaPlus as the UK knowledge partner have designed and developed this framework after extensive research and analysis of the current learning and assessment model in Indian schools.

The framework released today is a part of the CBSE Competency-Based Education Project that aims to replace the existing rote learning model with a competency-based framework as directed in the NEP 2020 over the next two-three years.

The framework, an official statement said, is the basis for a larger project exercise currently underway where 40 assessment designers, 180 test item writers and 360 master trainer mentors are being trained in using this framework to create model question bank and collection of ideal lesson plans.

CBSE Assessment Framework

In the first phase selected Kendriya Vidyalayas, Navodaya Vidyalayas, UT Chandigarh and private schools across the country will participate in the programme which will be rolled out to all 25,000 CBSE schools in India by 2024, a statement issued in this regard said. The suggested Assessment framework has been put in place to drive improvement in quality of teaching and implementation of changes recommended in the National Education Policy 2020.

During the launch, Union Education Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said: “The core objective of the NEP is to guide the transition to an education system that enables our youth to have a better future. Schools have a very important role to play in shaping our youth and I am happy that through this launch, the vision of the NEP will be translated into action.”

“My heartiest congratulations to the CBSE and British Council teams for working towards this,” he added.

The new competency-based assessment framework aims at enabling internationalised, high quality education for improved learner outcomes, and will support teachers to create high quality in school assessments.

CBSE Chairperson Mr Manoj Ahuja, said at the launch of the assessment framework: “The new National Education policy 2020 envisages a significant shift in the education ecosystem in India. It aims at preparing students for the 21st century and lays emphasis on competency-based education rather than an education which tests rote learning. CBSE has had a collaboration with British Council and three UK agencies, Cambridge, NARIC and Alphaplus who are helping CBSE in attaining this objective. The work has already started, and significant progress has been made and we do look forward to this co-operation and working with British Council in the future.”