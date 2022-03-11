CBSE Releases Class 10, 12 Term 2 Date Sheets

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the Class 10 and Class 12 term 2 date sheets.

Recommended: Start your JEE/NEET Preparation with AI-Based Personalized Coaching, Take a Free trial today Start now Students Liked: CBSE Class 12th Previous Year Sample Papers with Solutions. Download Free! Don't Miss: How to prepare for JEE Main along with Board Exams. Grab it Free!