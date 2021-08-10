CBSE Releases Class 10, 12 Date Sheets For Offline Exams

CBSE offline exam date sheets released

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the date sheets for the offline Class 10, 12 board exams today. The CBSE Class 10, 12 improvement, compartment, private and patrachar exams will be held from August 25. While the CBSE Class 10 offline exams will continue till September 8, the Class 12 offline exams will end on September 15. The exams will be held for both the regular and private students.

Most papers of Class 10 offline exams including for subjects English Language and Literature, Social Science, Hindi, Home Science, Science Theory and Mathematics will be held for a duration of three hours between 10:30 and 1:30 pm, subjects including Information Technology and Computer Applications will be conducted for two hours duration.

All the papers of Class 12 CBSE offline exams including for subjects English Core, Business Studies, Political Science, Physical Education, Accountancy, Economics, Sociology, Chemistry, Psychology, Biology, Hindi, Computer Science, Physics, Geography, Mathematics, History and Home Science will be held for three hours duration from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm.

The syllabus of the compartment, improvement exams will be based on the reduced syllabus. The pattern of the questions, a CBSE statement says, will be similar to the sample papers uploaded on the official website.

The exams will be held by following Covid protocols at designated exam centres across the country and abroad, the CBSE statement said, adding that in each exam centre, the board will allot a smaller number of students so that social distancing norm is followed.