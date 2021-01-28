CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam Dates On February 2: Education Minister

  • Home
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce the board examination schedule for Class 10 and Class 12 on February 2, 2021, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ announced.

New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce the board examination schedule for Class 10 and Class 12 on February 2, 2021, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ announced in a live interaction with the Presidents and Secretaries of CBSE Sahodaya Schools today. Mr Pokhriyal also informed that the CBSE will digitalise the 45-year records of the students.

The Board will release the Class 10 and Class 12 date sheet on the official website- cbse.gov.in.

Earlier on December 31, the Education Minister had announced the CBSE board exams dates. The board examinations for Classes 10 and 12 will begin on May 4 and will continue till June 10, 2021. The practical exams will begin on March 1.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the CBSE board examinations have been deferred. The exams, which are usually held in the month of March, are now being held in May.

The schools have been allowed to conduct the practical examinations on their own for both Class 10 and Class 12 from March 1 and continue till beginning of the theory papers.

The CBSE Board examinations 2021 will be held in a pen-and-paper mode as students will be required to visit the designated examination centres to appear for the exam.

The Education Minister discussed the role of National Education Policy (NEP) and the provisions of it during the live interaction today. He mentioned about the NEP 2020’s Academic Bank of Credit, provisions of a holistic report card and how exams including JEE Main, JEE Advanced and NEET were conducted during the COVID-19 pandemic.

