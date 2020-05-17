  • Home
CBSE To Release Datesheet For Remaining Board Exams Tomorrow

CBSE datesheet: The subject wise datesheet of the remaining exam will be available on the official website of the Board, cbse.nic.in. Candidates are suggested not to believe in any fake messages regarding the exam dates.

Education | Edited by Maitree Baral | Updated: May 17, 2020 3:35 pm IST

For the remaining board exams, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the datesheet tomorrow. This information was shared by the Union Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on Saturday.

The subject wise datesheet of the remaining exam will be available on the official website of the Board, cbse.nic.in. Candidates are suggested not to believe in any fake messages regarding the exam dates.

The papers of the Class 12 which were postponed due to COVID-19 lockdown will be held from July 1 to July 15 and during this time few papers of Class 10 exam which were postponed in schools located in north east part of Delhi in February due to a violence will also be held.

In April, after over two weeks of postponing the exam, CBSE said that it will conduct the remaining exam only for 29 main papers.

Meanwhile, the Board has started the evaluation process. 3,000 schools are being used as evaluation centres from where answer copies are being sent to teachers’ homes for assessment.

Mr Pokhriyal has said that the evaluation process will get completed within 50 days.

CBSE board exam results are expected in August. Last year CBSE Class 12 result was declared on May 2 and class 10 result was announced on May 6. 83.4% students had qualified CBSE Class 12 exam and 91.1% Class 10 students had cleared the exam.


