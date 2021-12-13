CBSE Regrets For "Anti-Woman" Question In Class 10 English

Image credit: Special Arrangement/ Shutterstock.com CBSE will award full marks for the 10th English passage

CBSE Class 10 English Exam 2021: Amid uproar, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday (December 13) regretted for the "anti-woman" question asked in the class 10 English paper. The board is setting up an expert committee to thoroughly review and strengthen the question paper setting process, to avoid such occurence in the future, CBSE posted on twitter.

CBSE has now dropped the passage and accompanying questions which were asked in English Term 1 paper for class 10, as it was not in adherence with guidelines issued by board for external paper setters. "CBSE is committed to equity and excellence in education and promotes inclusiveness and gender sensitivity," CBSE tweeted.





CBSE, earlier in a circular today mentioned that full marks will be awarded for the passage to all the students concerned. "To ensure uniformity and parity, full marks will be awarded to students for passage number 1 for all sets of the question paper in Class 10 English and Literature," the circular mentioned.

CBSE, on the basis of feedback received from stakeholders and following their recommendation, decided to drop the passage number 1 and its accompanying questions of the paper series- JSK/1. "A passage is one set of the English Language and Literature paper of CBSE Class 10 first term examination held on December 11, is not in accordance with the guidelines of the board with regard to setting of the question paper," read the circular.

Earlier, CBSE said that the correct option for this "objectionable question" will be Option B- "the writer takes a light-hearted approach to life".