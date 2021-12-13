  • Home
  • Education
  • CBSE Regrets For "Anti-Woman" Question In Class 10 English

CBSE Regrets For "Anti-Woman" Question In Class 10 English

CBSE has now dropped the passage and accompanying questions which were asked in English Term 1 paper for class 10, as it was not in adherence with guidelines issued by board for external paper setter

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Dec 13, 2021 7:09 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

“Not In Accordance With Guidelines”: CBSE Drop Controversial English Questions, To Award Full Marks
CBSE To Award Full Marks For "Anti-Woman" Question In Class 10 English
‘Multiple Interpretations’, Says CBSE After Priyanka Gandhi, Others Object To "Anti-Woman" Question
CBSE Exam Paper Under Fire For Alleged Gender Stereotyping, Board Refers Matter To Subject Experts
CBSE Class 10 English Answer Key, Analysis, Released Live: 2 Questions Incomplete, Check Reactions
“No Errors,” CBSE Says Amid Uproar Over Class 10 English Paper
CBSE Regrets For
CBSE will award full marks for the 10th English passage
Image credit: Special Arrangement/ Shutterstock.com
New Delhi:

CBSE Class 10 English Exam 2021: Amid uproar, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday (December 13) regretted for the "anti-woman" question asked in the class 10 English paper. The board is setting up an expert committee to thoroughly review and strengthen the question paper setting process, to avoid such occurence in the future, CBSE posted on twitter.

Recommended: Best Course After 10th Class(Arts/Science/Commerce): Download List Free!

CBSE has now dropped the passage and accompanying questions which were asked in English Term 1 paper for class 10, as it was not in adherence with guidelines issued by board for external paper setters. "CBSE is committed to equity and excellence in education and promotes inclusiveness and gender sensitivity," CBSE tweeted.


CBSE, earlier in a circular today mentioned that full marks will be awarded for the passage to all the students concerned. "To ensure uniformity and parity, full marks will be awarded to students for passage number 1 for all sets of the question paper in Class 10 English and Literature," the circular mentioned.

CBSE, on the basis of feedback received from stakeholders and following their recommendation, decided to drop the passage number 1 and its accompanying questions of the paper series- JSK/1. "A passage is one set of the English Language and Literature paper of CBSE Class 10 first term examination held on December 11, is not in accordance with the guidelines of the board with regard to setting of the question paper," read the circular.

Earlier, CBSE said that the correct option for this "objectionable question" will be Option B- "the writer takes a light-hearted approach to life".

Click here for more Education News
CBSE Class 10 Result 2021 CBSE Term 1 Board Exam 2022 CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2022 CBSE Term 1 Board Exam Class 10 cbse board exam 2022
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
IIM-Kozhikode Enrolls The Largest Ever 529 Candidates For Executive MBA Programme
IIM-Kozhikode Enrolls The Largest Ever 529 Candidates For Executive MBA Programme
CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Paper 2021-22 Live: Term 1 Exam Analysis, Answer Key
Live | CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Paper 2021-22 Live: Term 1 Exam Analysis, Answer Key
IIT-Kanpur Develops Portable Device For Soil Testing
IIT-Kanpur Develops Portable Device For Soil Testing
IIT Delhi, Indian Air Force Collaborates To Improve Indigenisation Efforts
IIT Delhi, Indian Air Force Collaborates To Improve Indigenisation Efforts
Delhi Schools Reopening: Education Department Shares Proposals With Centre, Final Call By Air Quality Panel
Delhi Schools Reopening: Education Department Shares Proposals With Centre, Final Call By Air Quality Panel
.......................... Advertisement ..........................