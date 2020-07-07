CBSE To Reduce Syllabus For Class 9-12: Know How It Will Affect Board Exams

CBSE has said that the reduced syllabus will not be a part of the internal assessment and board exam.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has decided to reduce syllabus for classes 9, 10, 11 and 12.“The revision of syllabi is a measure taken due to the extraordinary situation prevailing in the country and at different parts of the world. Considering the importance of achieving the level of learning, the syllabus has been rationalised to the extent possible by retaining the core concepts,” the Board has said.

On the next board exams and how the reduced syllabus will impact the exam setting, the CBSE has said that the reduced syllabus will not be a part of the internal assessment and board exam.

It has asked the teachers to make sure that the topics of the reduced syllabus are taught to students adequately so that they do not miss the connection between different topics.

“The Heads of Schools and Teachers may ensure that the topics that have been reduced are also explained to the students to the extent required to connect different topics,” the Board has said.

“However, the reduced syllabus will not be part of the topics for Internal Assessment and year-end Board Examination,” it added.

Recently, the NCERT had released alternative academic calendar for schools to follow during COVID-19 lockdown situation. Regarding this, the CBSE has asked schools to follow the alternative academic calendar and inputs from the NCERT on transacting the curriculum using different strategies may also be part of the teaching pedagogy.