CBSE reduces period to apply for additional subjects

The Central Board of Secondary Education has reduced the period of applying to additional subjects from 6 years to 2 years after passing the main examination. The CBSE candidates will not be allowed to apply for subjects with practical examinations.

Recommended: Are you prepared for JEE 2021? Take Aakash Digital FREE Online JEE Main Mock Test. Start Test.

Earlier the CBSE candidates could apply for the additional subjects till six years of appearing for the qualifying examination. Later the examination committee held a meeting on December 15, in which it decided on reducing the number of years till which the students can apply for the additional subjects.

The CBSE candidates will have to follow this rule from this year onwards.

Recently, the CBSE also permitted the Class 10 and Class 12 students to reappear for the examinations for improvement in their performance only in one subject in the succeeding year they appeared for the paper. Better out of two scores will be considered for the final results.

This has been done in line with the National Education Policy which promotes the idea of giving multiple chances to students to improve their performance.