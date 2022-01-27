  • Home
  • Education
  • CBSE Reading Mission: Webinar For Teachers Today At 3 Pm; Details Here

CBSE Reading Mission: Webinar For Teachers Today At 3 Pm; Details Here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will host a webinar for teachers today at 3 pm under the CBSE reading mission 2021-23 campaign.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jan 27, 2022 1:24 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Delhi Schools Reopening: DDMA To Decide On Reopening Of Schools In National Capital Today
Last Date For Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022 Registration Today
Pandemic Disruption Causes 'Learning Loss' In Chhattisgarh School Kids: Report
Haryana Schools Reopening Date Announced For Classes 10-12
Delhi Government To Recommend Reopening Of Schools In DDMA Meeting On Thursday
A Generation Of Children Will Be Left Behind: Manish Sisodia On Delhi Schools Reopening
CBSE Reading Mission: Webinar For Teachers Today At 3 Pm; Details Here
CBSE reading challenge: Webinar for teachers today
New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will host a webinar for teachers today at 3 pm under the CBSE reading mission 2021-23 campaign. The theme of the CBSE webinar for teachers is ‘Storytelling As A Pedagogy’. The web-seminar will be telecast live at the CBSE official YouTube channel -- CBSE Academics and Trainings.

Announcing this CBSE in a social media statement said: “CBSE under the Reading Mission Campaign announces webinars for Teachers."

It further added: "Join us for a live session on 27th January 2022 at youtu.be/6szk0peYIvM.”

The aim of the CBSE Reading mission is to increase the reading ability of the students. As part of the mission, the CBSE-affiliated schools will have access to English and Hindi literature for students of Classes 1 to 8.

The ‘CBSE Reading Mission’ has been launched in partnership with Pratham Books’ StoryWeaver and Central Square Foundation.

According to the official website of StoryWeaver, the CBSE reading mission seeks to provide training materials to teachers which will help them while conducting virtual reading sessions and activities through ‘Teacher Connect’ interactions. “Here teachers will be able to interact and share best practices, work and feedback on the programme design,” it added.

Click here for more Education News
cbse board exam 2022
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE Term 1 Result 2021 LIVE: How To Download Class 10, 12 Marksheets From Cbseresults.nic.in
Live | CBSE Term 1 Result 2021 LIVE: How To Download Class 10, 12 Marksheets From Cbseresults.nic.in
NEET-UG Counselling 2021: AIQ Round 1 Seat Allotment Result On Jan 29
NEET-UG Counselling 2021: AIQ Round 1 Seat Allotment Result On Jan 29
CBSE Term 1 Result Soon: Highlights Of Class 10 Result From Last Year
CBSE Term 1 Result Soon: Highlights Of Class 10 Result From Last Year
Delhi Schools Reopening: DDMA To Decide On Reopening Of Schools In National Capital Today
Delhi Schools Reopening: DDMA To Decide On Reopening Of Schools In National Capital Today
Last Date For Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022 Registration Today
Last Date For Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022 Registration Today
.......................... Advertisement ..........................