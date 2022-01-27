CBSE Reading Mission: Webinar For Teachers Today At 3 Pm; Details Here

CBSE reading challenge: Webinar for teachers today

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will host a webinar for teachers today at 3 pm under the CBSE reading mission 2021-23 campaign. The theme of the CBSE webinar for teachers is ‘Storytelling As A Pedagogy’. The web-seminar will be telecast live at the CBSE official YouTube channel -- CBSE Academics and Trainings.

Announcing this CBSE in a social media statement said: “CBSE under the Reading Mission Campaign announces webinars for Teachers."

It further added: "Join us for a live session on 27th January 2022 at youtu.be/6szk0peYIvM.”

The aim of the CBSE Reading mission is to increase the reading ability of the students. As part of the mission, the CBSE-affiliated schools will have access to English and Hindi literature for students of Classes 1 to 8.

The ‘CBSE Reading Mission’ has been launched in partnership with Pratham Books’ StoryWeaver and Central Square Foundation.

According to the official website of StoryWeaver, the CBSE reading mission seeks to provide training materials to teachers which will help them while conducting virtual reading sessions and activities through ‘Teacher Connect’ interactions. “Here teachers will be able to interact and share best practices, work and feedback on the programme design,” it added.