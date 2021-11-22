CBSE Reading Challenge 3.0 Commences For Class 6 To 10 Students On Diksha Portal

CBSE has organised 'CBSE Reading Challenge 3.0'

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has organised 'CBSE Reading Challenge 3.0' for students of Classes 6 to 10. The reading challenge is available in Hindi and English languages. Students can attempt the challenge on the DIKSHA platform from November 22 to 31. Schools affiliated to CBSE are required to register their students on DIKSHA platform using CBSE registration ID.

CBSE reading challenge is available in two levels-- first level is for students of classes 6 and 7 and the second level is for students of classes 8 and 10. Students will not be required to pay any participation fee to take this challenge.

Students will be required to fill in the Registration ID (to be provided by the school/ teacher) before accessing the quiz. Students will be required to login with the existing credentials on the DIKSHA portal and if there's no existing account, students can click on 'register here' and do a fresh registration.

CBSE conducts reading challenge for students increase their creative thinking and the ability to locate, understand and reflect on various kinds of information.

In a communique, CBSE said, “CBSE Schools to go to https://cbseit.in/cbse/web/Reading/Login.aspx and register their students. As soon as schools register students, Registration IDs would be generated which they can provide to respective Students. This is to be given to students so that they can fill it on the DIKSHA portal at the start of quiz.”

“All students who complete the course would be provided a participation certificate. Participation certificates will be issued online on the DIKSHA platform itself upon completion of the course. Please ensure that students have their correct names in the DIKSHA profile. Students should have the latest version of the DIKSHA app or access to the DIKSHA website to receive certificates. Please note that no merit list shall be displayed or separate certificates will be issued to the participants for this activity,” CBSE added further.