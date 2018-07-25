After Re-Evaluation, New Topper For CBSE Class 12 Exam

CBSE Re-Evaluation: More Than 50% Students Fetch More Marks, Ishrita Gupta New Topper

A total of 22 marks, after re-evaluation, has given Ishrita Gupta the right reasons to rejoice. Firstly, she got 22 marks, which implies an increase of 4.4 per cent in total and secondly, she is now the All India CBSE class 12 topper. Nagpur girl Ishrita Gupta shares the first position along with Meghna Srivatsava in this year's class 12 exam. The report carried by the Times of India (TOI) about the new topper, also states that marks have increased for more than 50% students who had applied for re-evaluation. Unassessed and wrongly assessed answers, which when assessed later made the difference.

Against the backdrop of this news where performance of thousands of students has been disregarded, CBSE Secretary, Anurag Tripathi said, though such anomalies have reduced in comparison to previous years' but it still exists because of the pressure on evaluators. 'Around 50,000 evaluators are dealing with 61.34 lakh copies,' he said to TOI.

In response to this, CBSE has also initiated action against 214 teachers, reported the TOI.

CBSE class 12 results were declared in May 2018. For re-verification the Board had sought applications in the first week of June. The application for re-evaluation was accepted from June 21 to June 22, 2018 along with a processing fee of Rs 100.

Such strange cases of increase in marks, will definitely strike a sense of 'lost juncture' among those students who had not applied for the re-evaluation.

