CBSE Psychological Counseling Facility For Class 10th, 12th Students, Parents Enters 25th Year

The main objective of this free continuous psychological counselling (since 1998) is to keep the students of Class 10 and Class 12 of CBSE affiliated schools stress-free during the examination.

Written By Debika Chakraborty | Updated: Apr 27, 2022 8:41 pm IST

Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education, or CBSE, is entering its 25th year of providing psychological counselling to students and parents in various different ways. The main objective of this free continuous psychological counselling (since 1998) is to keep the students of Class 10 and Class 12 of CBSE affiliated schools stress-free during the examination. The board has been providing free psychological counselling in two phases - first before the examination and second, after the results.

The board has provided the facility to make students and parents access the audio-visual content on its official website - cbse.nic. To view the programme, students have to go to the website link first. Then the micro link of 'Counseling' under the tab 'Media and Public Relations' will generate the required page on the screen.

Multimedia content on various topics such as Specific Learning Disabilities, Substance Abuse Disorders, individual experiences of adolescents, Aggression, Depression, Internet Addiction Disorders, and Examination Stress and their solutions through Life Skills can also be viewed and listened to on the website. Besides that, podcasts are also available on various topics.

“CBSE is probably the only board in the country which is providing such a facility in different modes, whether it is tele-counselling provided voluntarily by the Principals and trained counsellors of CBSE affiliated schools through a toll-free number or be it suggestions and information through IVRS or a Question and Answer Columns in national newspapers. Over the years the Board has shared many important messages on social media and also used YouTube, Facebook and Instagram platforms to actively engage with the students,” CBSE on the release said.

“Special facility of tele-helpline was started by the board even during the Covid pandemic which is being operated continuously especially from May 24, 2021,” the board added.

Types Of CBSE Psychological Counseling Facility

Facilities for Tele Counseling in 2022

IVRS: Free IVRS facility is available 24x7 on Board's toll-free number 1800 11 8004. General information can be obtained at this number from anywhere in the country. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs), useful information related to exams like better preparation, time and stress management, prevention from Covid, important contact details of CBSE offices are also available at IVRS.

Tele-counseling

Tele-counseling is a voluntary and free service, which is being provided by the Board from Monday to Saturday from 09:30 am to 05:30 pm. This year 92 Principals and Counselors from India and other countries in the world which include Nepal, Moscow, Saudi Arabia, America, Japan, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman and Singapore.

CBSE Counselling

