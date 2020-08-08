  • Home
  • Education
  • CBSE To Provide Teachers A Creative Learning Platform For STEM

CBSE To Provide Teachers A Creative Learning Platform For STEM

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will provide a creative learning platform to teachers to make STEM engaging. This will be launched by the Board on August 16.

Education | Edited by Maitree Baral | Updated: Aug 8, 2020 4:13 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Top Engineering Colleges Through WBJEE, Check Details Here
AICTE Releases Environment Policy 2020; Focus On Research, Development On Environmental Issues
Board Exams: Specially-Abled Haryana Girl Who Scored 2 In Maths Gets 100 After Re-Evaluation
IIT Kharagpur Organising International e-Symposia On 'Gandhian Thoughts And Philosophy'
Research Scholars Complain Non-Payment Of Fellowships
Experiment With Online Education Will Lead To Permanent Change In Academia, Says Harvard Professor
CBSE To Provide Teachers A Creative Learning Platform For STEM
The program will be launched by the Board on August 16.
New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will provide a creative learning platform to teachers to make STEM engaging. This will be launched by the Board on August 16. The program named #3030STEM, which is in collaboration with IIT Gandhinagar, will be available every Sunday from 4 pm to 5 pm.

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ has tweeted about this collaboration.

“@cbseindia29, in collaboration with @iitgn, is launching #3030STEM for teachers. Starting Aug 16, every Sun 4-5 PM UNLOCK the hidden mysteries, beauty and magic of Science/Maths around us. Delivered by CCL, @iitgn & @IISERPune. #NEP2020 #CriticalThinking,” Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ has tweeted.

IIT Gandhinagar’s CCL or the Centre for Creative Learning provides hands-on, experiential education to make STEM engaging and inspiring.

“In a few years, the way we currently teach STEM subjects in our schools will become redundant, it is this hands-on approach to learning that will take us through,” it says.

“We work with Teacher and Students focusing on STEM activities and with the intention to foster creativity and innovation in young minds. We firmly believe that such STEM education is key to innovation,” it adds.

Click here for more Education News
cbse teacher training
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE, Intel To Hold Capacity-Building Programme For Teachers Teaching AI In Schools
CBSE, Intel To Hold Capacity-Building Programme For Teachers Teaching AI In Schools
Top Engineering Colleges Through WBJEE, Check Details Here
Top Engineering Colleges Through WBJEE, Check Details Here
Jharkhand Board Result 2020: Application For Classes 10 And 12 Compartment Exam Starts
Jharkhand Board Result 2020: Application For Classes 10 And 12 Compartment Exam Starts
AICTE Releases Environment Policy 2020; Focus On Research, Development On Environmental Issues
AICTE Releases Environment Policy 2020; Focus On Research, Development On Environmental Issues
WBJEE Cut Off 2020: College And Category Wise Rank List, Check Details
WBJEE Cut Off 2020: College And Category Wise Rank List, Check Details
.......................... Advertisement ..........................