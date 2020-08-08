CBSE To Provide Teachers A Creative Learning Platform For STEM

The program will be launched by the Board on August 16.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will provide a creative learning platform to teachers to make STEM engaging. This will be launched by the Board on August 16. The program named #3030STEM, which is in collaboration with IIT Gandhinagar, will be available every Sunday from 4 pm to 5 pm.

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ has tweeted about this collaboration.

“@cbseindia29, in collaboration with @iitgn, is launching #3030STEM for teachers. Starting Aug 16, every Sun 4-5 PM UNLOCK the hidden mysteries, beauty and magic of Science/Maths around us. Delivered by CCL, @iitgn & @IISERPune. #NEP2020 #CriticalThinking,” Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ has tweeted.

IIT Gandhinagar’s CCL or the Centre for Creative Learning provides hands-on, experiential education to make STEM engaging and inspiring.

“In a few years, the way we currently teach STEM subjects in our schools will become redundant, it is this hands-on approach to learning that will take us through,” it says.

“We work with Teacher and Students focusing on STEM activities and with the intention to foster creativity and innovation in young minds. We firmly believe that such STEM education is key to innovation,” it adds.