CBSE Private Candidates Exam 2021: Admit Card Released, Direct Link

CBSE Board Exam 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released admit cards for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams for private candidates. CBSE Class 10 board exams for private candidates will be held from August 25 to September 8, and for Class 12, the exams will continue till September 15. The board is conducting offline exams for private and patrachar candidates along with improvement and compartment exams.

The admit cards can be downloaded from the CBSE website, using application number, previous year’s roll number or name. Here are the steps to download the admit card and direct link

CBSE Class 10, Class 12 Admit Card 2021

How To Download CBSE Admit Card 2021

Go to the direct link mentioned here Enter the required information and click on ‘Proceed’ Download the admit card and take a printout.

CBSE has listed students who can take board exams for private students. Failed candidates of previous years, improvement candidates registered for 2021 main exams as private candidates, candidates registered under the 'special subjects' category, second chance compartment candidates of 2019 and 20, private special candidates can appear in the exam, the board said.

CBSE private candidates had requested the board to cancel their exams like regular students, and declare the results using an alternative method. However, the board said it will conduct physical examinations for these students, as it does not have the data required to prepare results alternatively.