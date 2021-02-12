Image credit: Shutterstock CBSE Classes 10, 12 Practical Exams Guidelines Released

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has asked its affiliated schools to conduct Class 10 and Class 12 practical exams and activities like project and internal assessments from March 1 to June 11. CBSE has said that as the majority of the states have reopened their schools, it has helped students to prepare for practical and theory exams. Theory exams for CBSE Class 10 and 12 students will begin on May 4.

CBSE has issued detailed guidelines for preparing laboratories for practical exams. Schools will have to sanitize their labs after conducting practical exams for each batch.

Students have been asked to strictly follow COVID-19 rules like wearing face masks, gloves, maintaining social distancing during examinations. They are allowed to bring their own hand sanitizer.

CBSE has suggested that a batch of 25 students, for practical exams, could be divided into two subgroups, for practicing social distancing.

Schools have been asked to make entry and exit norms for their students, for maintaining social distancing.

CBSE has asked schools to immediately upload correct marks after completion of assessments. It is compulsory for schools to conduct practical exams by the external practical examiner appointed by the board.

“If practical examination is conducted by a teacher other than that appointed by the board, examination will be canceled and students will be awarded proportionate marks based on the marks secured in the theory examination…” CBSE has said.

CBSE notification regarding practical exams