CBSE: Over 1.16 Lakh Take JNV Entrance Test Amidst COVID-19

As many as 1,16,679 candidates took the entrance exam at 579 centres across the country. Before this, the board conducted Compartment exams for Classes 10 and 12.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Nov 8, 2020 2:08 pm IST

Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on November 7 concluded the second phase of the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (winter bound), or JNVST. In a statement released today, the CBSE said that it will add to the public confidence at the time of COVID-19. As many as 1,16,679 candidates took the entrance exam at 579 centres across the country. Before this, the board conducted Compartment exams for Classes 10 and 12.

“The 2nd phase of JNV Selection Test (Winter Bound) concluded successfully yesterday. It was indeed a great challenge but appropriate planning helped the board in smooth conduct of exam, This is the second exam conducted by CBSE after compartment and is expected to add to the public confidence in the times of COVID-19,” CBSE said on social media.

JNVST is a national level entrance exam held as a pen and paper OMR based test for admission to Class 6 in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas across the country. The entrance exam is designed and conducted by CBSE.

According to an official statement, JNVST is “non-verbal” and “class-neutral” and is designed to ensure that talented children from rural areas are able to compete without facing any disadvantage.

Meanwhile, registration for JNVST 2021, for the 2021-22 academic session has been started. Candidates seeking admission to JNV Class 9 can apply online at nvsadmissionclassnine.in.

The JNVST for the students of Class 9 will be conducted on February 13, 2021 as an offline test.

