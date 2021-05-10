CBSE Opens Portal To Upload Class 10 Students’ Marks

Image credit: Shutterstock CBSE Class 10 result will be announced by the third week of June (representational)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has opened the ‘e Pareeksha’ portal for uploading the marks of Class 10 students. Schools will upload the marks of class 10 students as per the alternative assessment scheme that was released on May 1. The board had earlier announced that Class 10 students will be marked out of 100 for each subject – 20 from internal assessment and 80 from different exams conducted throughout the year. Once a school uploads students’ data, it will not be allowed to edit or modify it and therefore, the board has asked schools to be careful during the process.

CBSE e Pareeksha 2021 portal

Schools will log in to the portal with their credentials and upload students’ marks, based on which the results will be announced. CBSE Class 10 results will be declared by the third week of June, 2021, the board had said.

In the assessment scheme announced earlier, CBSE had also asked schools for safe-keeping of students’ records along with supporting documents.

The board may deploy officials to verify the records and the process used by schools to ensure the correctness of the results.

If schools are found to have used unfair practices or actions, the board may take action against them, the CBSE had said.

After the announcement of results, schools will be allowed to conduct objective-type compartment exams in online or offline mode based on sample question papers.

Students who do not qualify on the basis of the alternative criteria will be admitted to Class 11 provisionally till the time compartment result is announced.