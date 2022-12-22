CBSE Opens Application Link For Facilities Required By Children With Special Needs; Schools To Submit Details

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has asked the students belonging to Children With Special Needs (CWSN) category to let the schools know of their requirements so that schools can submit the details to the board. The CBSE has made the link to update the status of CWSN students available in the Pariksha Sangam portal and schools will be able to fill the details on the portal between December 22 and December 30, 2022.

The schools, CBSE statement added, will login into the portal using their login ID and password. A list of the CWSN students will be shown and the facilities permissible to each category of students as per their disability.

If the students wish to avail any of the facilities, the same will have to be selected so that details would be made available in the admit card itself and centre superintendent will be instructed to make the necessary arrangements for the same.

CBSE is expected to release the Class 10, 12 date sheets for 2022-23 board exams. Once released, the students can download CBSE 10th, 12th date sheet 2023 through the official website-- cbse.gov.in and cbse.nic.in. The board will conduct the practical exams from January 1, 2023, onwards and the annual theory exams for Class 10 and Class 12 will start on February 15, 2023.

