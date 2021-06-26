CBSE To Offer ‘Handicrafts’ As Skill Module For Classes 6 To 8

  • Home
CBSE offers ‘Handicrafts’ as a skill module of 12-hours duration in Classes 6-8.

Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Jun 26, 2021

New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in collaboration with Handicrafts and Carpet Sector Skill Council (HCSSC) launched a Student Handbook for the Skill Module on ‘Handicrafts’ for Classes 6 to 8 in the capital recently. This skill module on ‘Handicrafts’ is focused on practical activities and will give a hands-on learning experience to the students. This Handbook will cover two modules, Paper Mache and Fashion Jewellery. CBSE offers ‘Handicrafts’ as a skill module of 12-hours duration in Classes 6-8.

Dr Biswajit Saha, Director (Skill Education and Training), CBSE, informed that more than 700 schools have already opted to start this module and CBSE shall be conducting training programmes for the teachers teaching this skill module to the students.

The Student’s Handbook or Workbook on ‘Handicrafts’ will be available on the academic website of CBSE--cbseacademic.nic.in.

The publication was launched by Manoj Ahuja, IAS, Chairman, CBSE in the presence of Chairman, HCSSC; Director (Skill Education and Training), CBSE and CEO, HCSSC.

“I appreciate the efforts of the academic wing of HCSSC for developing this handbook for the students and do hope that this module shall help in creating awareness about the rich cultural heritage and traditions of India as has also been envisioned in the NEP-2020. I also hope that such courses will help to build an entrepreneurial mindset amongst students at a young age,” said Manoj Ahuja, IAS, Chairman, CBSE while speaking on the occasion.

OP Prahladka, Chairman, HCSSC expressed hope that “This module on ‘Handicrafts’ shall help to build aesthetic sensibility, creativity, planning skills, problem solving skills and innovativeness amongst students.”

Krishna Kumar, CEO, HCSSC said only recycled materials have been used in the practical activities given in the handbook which will help to develop good environmental habits amongst students at a young age. All the tools and equipment’s required for teaching this Skill Module can be easily procured by the school and are totally safe for the students.”

