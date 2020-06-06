CBSE Notifies WWF-India Wild Wisdom Digital Quiz

CBSE has announced WWF-India Wild Wisdom Quiz 2020

CBSE has announced the WWF-India Wild Wisdom Digital Quiz for primary and middle school students. The quiz is an attempt to provide a unique opportunity for students to delve deeper into India's wildlife and natural diversity, says the board. The quiz will be held online this year.

The quiz will be held for two levels - Primary level for classes 3-5; and Middle level for classes 6-8.

There will be held in two rounds in the Wild Wisdom Quiz. The preliminary round will be held on August 9, 2020 and Finale round will be held on August 16, 2020.

Interested students can register for the quiz online. Each participant will have to pay INR 50 as registration fee. Every registered student will get the WWF newsletter-Wisdom Nuggets and a participation certificate.

The registration process for the quiz has started and students can register till August 5, 2020.

Top 10 winners of the quiz this year will get a chance to play chess with Chess Master Vishwanathan Anand.

The theme for this year's quiz is 'Re-imagining Our Planet'. In Wild Wisdom 2020, participants will learn and be quizzed on the biomes and their features such as:

Lesser known plants and animals

Interdependence in biomes

Adaptations in species

Unique Ecological Behaviours and adaptations

Innovative solutions/technology for conservation

Conservationists around the world who are leading a change

1,30,000 students registered for the quiz held last year. Last year, the quiz also went international with participation from students from seven countries. In 2019, the quiz was hosted by Cyrus Sahukar.











