CBSE Notifies Who Can Appear In Class 10, 12 Optional, Compartment Exams

CBSE offline exam 2021: Important notice for Class 10, Class 12 students

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released a notification mentioning students who can appear in Class 10, Class 12 optional and compartment examinations, which will be held in August-September in offline mode. The board has also released date sheets for these exams, along with exam dates for private and patrachar candidates. Candidates whose results have been declared as “Pass” but are not satisfied with the assessment and want to improve their scores can take the optional exams. However, if they take the written exam, marks obtained in it will be considered final.

Those who were not able to meet qualifying criteria in one or two subjects and are placed in the compartment category can take the compartment exam.

Regular students whose results can not be calculated with the assessment policy – non-computable cases – can appear in the improvement exam.

Also, students who are termed as ‘6th subject cases’ meaning students who had appeared for the six subjects and declared pass, but could not clear any one of the five main subjects can take the exam.

CBSE Notification On Optional, Compartment Exams For Regular Students

The CBSE has also released a separate notification for private students, mentioning candidates who can appear in the upcoming exams. Read here.

CBSE Class 10, 12 improvement, compartment, private and patrachar exams will begin on August 25. Class 10 exams will continue till September 8, and Class 12 exams will go on till September 15.

Most papers of Class 10 will be held for three hours between 10:30 and 1:30 pm. Subjects like Information Technology and Computer Applications will be conducted for two hours.

All the papers of Class 12 will be held for three hours from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm.