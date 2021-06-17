CBSE Notifies Policy For Class 12 Evaluation, Results To Be Announced By July 31

Image credit: Shutterstock CBSE Class 12th result by July 31 (representational)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday notified its policy for evaluation of Class 12 students which will be based on a combination of marks scored in classes 10, 11 and pre-board exams and informed the results will be declared by July 31. The policy was notified after the approval from the Supreme Court. The exams for Class 12 were cancelled earlier this month in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the policy decided by a 13-member panel set up by the board, the theory paper evaluation formula is 30 per cent weightage will be given to Class 10 marks, 30 percentage weightage to Class 11 marks and 40 per cent weightage to Class 12 marks obtained in unit test/mid-term/pre-board exams.

The CBSE scheme further elaborated that for Class 10, the 30 per cent marks based on average theory component of best three performing subjects out of main five subjects will be taken.

For Class 11, the 30 per cent marks based on theory component of final exam will be taken and for Class 12, the 40 per cent marks based on unit test/mid-term/pre-board exams will be taken.

"The marks of practical/internal assessment of Class XII will be on actual basis as uploaded by the school on the CBSE portal," the CBSE said, adding that the total marks awarded should be in consonance with the past performance of the school in Class 12 board examinations.

In case, any student is not able to meet the qualifying criterion, he/she will be placed in "Essential Repeat" or "Compartment" Category.

The board has said that the subject wise marks assessed by the school for 2020-2021 should be within a range of +/-5 marks obtained by the students in the school in the subject in the reference year.

"However, the overall average marks for the school assessed in 2020-2021, for all the subjects, should not exceed the overall average marks obtained by the school by 2 marks in the specific reference year. In case, data for a school for only two years' is available then the best performance out of two years will be taken and in case, data is available for only one year, the same will be taken," it said.

The schools have been asked to form a five member result committee for finalising the results. "CBSE will make available an online module to claim the honorarium which will be remitted directly into the account of committee members. As marks of class 11 and class 12, component will be awarded at school level, they will strictly not be comparable across schools due to the variations in the quality of question papers, the evaluation standard and processes, the mode of conduct of exams, etc.

"Therefore, to ensure standardisation, each school will have to internally moderate the marks to account for the school level variations by using a reliable reference standard," the policy said.

The CBSE has asked schools to finalise results and upload it on the portal by July 15 while the final result will be declared by July 31.

