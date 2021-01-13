CBSE Notice Writing Format 2021 For Class 12 Exams

With CBSE 2021 board exam dates announced, students have been preparing for the upcoming exams in full swing. To accustom the students with the board exam syllabus, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the CBSE Class 12 sample papers along with the associated marking schemes. The CBSE Class 12 English syllabus includes Notice Writing. Though CBSE Class 12 notice writing comes for a minimal mark, it can fetch good marks if written well.

Students can download the year-wise CBSE exam Class 12 English sample papers from the CBSE website -- cbseacademic.nic.in and check the questions on notice writing asked in the previous year exams.

Notice Writing

Notice is written information or an announcement. Meant only for selected groups, notices are published in newspapers or are displayed at public places. Generally, a notice contains a formal announcement and therefore notice writing format should be formal and factual. The language used in notice writing must be simple and a formal one.

CBSE, in the previous year question papers, have asked the students to write notices within 50 words. Students should be abreast with the form and style of notice writing and be prepared to write in a crisp manner the notices during the CBSE Class 12 board exams.

Notice Writing Format CBSE Class 12