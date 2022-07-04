CBSE 10th Result 2022 Not To Be Announced Today

Image credit: shutterstock.com Check CBSE 10th result 2022 at cbseresults.nic.in

CBSE 10th Result 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will not announce the Class 10 result 2022 on Monday, July 4, CBSE's controller office told Careers360. Over 21 lakh students who have appeared in the Class 10 result 2022 can download the term 2 scorecard from the official websites- cbseresults.nic.in, results.gov.in. The CBSE 10th result 2022 will also be available at parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in. CBSE 10th Result 2022 Live | Register here for CBSE 10th result 2022 latest updates, date, time, direct link

Though there is no official confirmation on when CBSE 10th, 12th results 2022 will be announced, reports suggest that CBSE Class 10 result can be announced by July 13, while 12th result by July 15. The students need to secure a minimum 33 per cent marks in each paper and in overall to get pass in the CBSE 10th exam 2022.

The students can download the CBSE 10th scorecard using the result link available on the official websites. Enter log-in credentials- roll number, date of birth. CBSE 10th result 2022 will appear on the screen, download and take a print out for further reference.

CBSE 10th Result 2022: How To Download Scorecard

Visit the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in Click on CBSE 10th result 2022 link Enter log-in credentials- roll number, date of birth CBSE 10th result 2022 will appear on the screen Download Class 10 scorecard, take a print out for further reference.

The CBSE final marksheet will be prepared providing 30 per cent weightage to the marks scored by students in term 1 exam and 70 per cent weightage in the term 2 exams. The scorecard will consist of internal, practical marks apart from this. The term 1 result was earlier announced in March in offline mode.