CBSE: No Merit List For Class 12 Exam This Year

CBSE Class 12 results of 400 students could not be computed as per the scheme and will be announced later.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has decided not to come up with a merit list in view of exceptional circumstances amid the coronavirus pandemic, board official said today after the Class 12 result was out. CBSE has declared the Class 12 result today in which 88.78% students have passed. The result was delayed this year as the exams could not be completed on time due to COVID-19 pandemic. The board has announced the results on the basis of an alternate assessment scheme.

As per the four-pointer scheme, marks have been awarded on basis of marks scored by a student in his or her best performing subjects.

However, the results of 400 students could not be computed as per the scheme and will be announced later, a senior board official said.

The Trivandrum region recorded the highest pass percentage at 97.67 whereas the lowest pass percentage was recorded at 74.57 in the Patna region.

A total of 1,57,934 students have scored more than 90% marks. Of these, 38,686 students have secured above 95%.

94.39% of the total students from Delhi region have qualified the exam.

Among institutions, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas have recorded 98.70% pass which is followed by Kendriya Vidyalayas where 98.62% students have passed.

From government schools affiliated to CBSE, 94.94% students have passed.

(Inputs from PTI)