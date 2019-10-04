CBSE, Adobe Announce Creative Challenge Inspired By Mahatma Gandhi For Students

CBSE-Adobe Creativity Challenge for students from classes 6 to 12

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), along with Adobe, has launched a creativity challenge for all its affiliated schools. The creativity challenge has been conceptualized around Mahatma Gandhi and his principles with the motive to promote digital literacy and early creative skills development. The aim of CBSE-Adobe Creativity Challenge is to honour Mahatma Gandhi and to encourage students 'to develop creative skills that are crucial for their long-term growth.'

CBSE, in its notice, says, "... in the 21st century, the creative skills are the best way of safe guarding and following his [Mahatma Gandhi's] notions."

The board is not charging any application or submission fee for participation in the challenge.

Interested students can submit their creatives from November 1 to November 20. The challenge is open for students from classes 6 to 12. Participants have to use Adobe Creative Cloud tools to prepare and submit creative projects on any of the nine themes provided, depicting Gandhi through their perspective.

The submission must be in the form of photographs/ animation/ video/ illustration/ webpage/ graphics or a combination of all of these.

Interested students can find more details about the challenge from the Contest Portal on Adobe website, 'adobemarketing.co.in/CreativityChallenge'.

The result will be announced in December. Students from nine schools will be selected for awards and an interaction with the CEO of Adobe in India. The most innovative and creative students selected by the Jury stand a chance to visit Adobe Headquarter in California, USA.

Click here for more Education News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.