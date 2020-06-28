CBSE, NEET, JEE, University Exams: Top Education News Of The Week

Over the past week, several major announcements and decisions were made on school and college exams, teaching, and evaluation.

The coronavirus outbreak has caused widespread disruption to the education system and academic schedule. Several bodies, including the UGC, NCERT, and state institutions, have issued new guidelines on operation during and after COVID-19. Despite such attempts to adopt new timelines and processes, every week brings new delays and cancellations.

As India advances towards unlock phases, new and important decisions have been taken this week. From CBSE, ICSE exams to Delhi University exams, these are the five most significant developments in education to take place in the past week.

CBSE, ICSE Board Exams Cancelled

The Supreme Court of India on June 27 approved CBSE’s decision not to conduct remaining Class 10 and Class 12 board exams. The Central Board of Secondary Education, or CBSE, came up with a new assessment scheme for assessment of the remaining papers which were scheduled between July 1 and July 15. CBSE is expected to declare board exam results by July 15.

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, or CISCE, which conducts ICSE or Class 10, and ISC or Class 12 exams, has also informed the top court that it will not conduct the remaining board exams and mark students on the basis of internal assessment scores.

Soon after the announcement on CBSE board exam 2020, students started demanding postponement of the Joint Entrance Exam Main, or JEE Main 2020 and the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate, or NEET 2020. The engineering and medical entrance exams are scheduled in the month of July. Students, in response to a social media post by the Union Human Resource Department Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ demanded ‘clarity’ on JEE Main 2020 and NEET 2020.

Many students started #NoExamsInCovid campaign on social media after cancellation of CBSE and CISCE board exams. HRD ministry, or the National Testing Agency (NTA) that conducts JEE and NEET exams has not come up with an announcement yet.

Board Exams And Results

Soon after the announcement on CBSE exams, West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee informed cancellation of remaining West Bengal Higher Secondary (12th) exams. West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education will declare Class 12 results on July 31.

Aligarh Muslim University, or AMU, Uttar Pradesh has also decided to cancel the remaining Class 10 and Class 12 board exams.

Other state boards, including Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, or UPMSP and the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, or GBSHSE, and Assam Higher Secondary Education Council, or AHSEC, declared results this week.

HRD Minister Asks UGC To Revisit Guidelines

On June 24 HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ asked the University Grants Commission, or UGC, to “revisit” its guidelines on university semester exams and academic calendar which were released in April. The Education Minister’s order came amidst speculations regarding cancellation of university exams as different reports suggested that a UGC committee has recommended cancellation of final year university exams.

An official announcement in this regard, however, is awaited. Several states, including Haryana, have already decided to scrap university exams.

Delhi University Open Book Exam And Admission

On June 27, Delhi University postponed online, open book exams by 10 days. DU open book exam for final semester regular and open learning students were previously scheduled from July 1. The new datesheet for OBE will be announced on July 3, DU informed.

“[The] OBE mode examinations as an alternative mode of examinations in view of COVID-19 pandemic adopted as one-time measure for academic session 2019-20 for all streams of UG and PG including SOL and NCWEB stands postponed for ten days in view of the prevailing situation of COVID19 pandemic,” the DU notification said.

On June 20, Delhi University started the portal for DU admission 2020 for undergraduate, postgraduate, MPhil and PhD programmes. This year, the university has made changes in the admission process in view of the coronavirus pandemic. To maintain social distancing, DU has decided not to conduct ECA and Sports trials for admission this year.

IIT Bombay, IIT Jodhpur To Go Online

The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay, or IIT Bombay, also decided to conduct classes for the next semester entirely online. The decision to cover the entire semester online was taken after a “long deliberation” in the senate to ensure that there is “no compromise in the safety and well being of the students” considering the current situation of the COVID-19 epidemic.

In similar lines, Indian Institute of Technology, or IIT Jodhpur, had also announced that classes for the next semester will begin in online mode.