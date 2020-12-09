CBSE National Annual Sahodaya Conferences To Discuss Building Of Core Competencies

CBSE-affiliated Sahodaya schools to hold conference

The 26th edition of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) National Annual Sahodaya Conferences will be held online on December 11 and 12, 2020. The main theme of the conference is ‘Building Competencies In Challenging Times’. It will be held in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The discussion will be focused on creating a blueprint for cooperation among all the CBSE schools. Around 200 active CBSE Sahodaya school clusters are expected to participate in the conference organised by Bangalore Sahodaya Schools Complex.

The Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ and Karnataka’s Minister of Primary and Secondary Education and Sakala, Suresh Kumar, will inaugurate the conference. Anita Karwal, Secretary, Department of School Education and Literacy, Mr Manoj Ahuja, Chairman, CBSE and other officials will also participate in the two-day conference. The ceremony will be livestreamed on social media handles of the Press Information Bureau (PIB) and Education Ministry.

The sub themes for the conference will be-

Use of technology in education at the level of school

Building on students’ strengths as opportunities for improvements

Blending arts with theoretical knowledge

Management of mind and heart with the head

Research and inquiry used as teacher-driven tool to enact change in classrooms

Some of the important issues to be discussed in the conference are building core competencies of teachers and students, making the Sahodaya schools as enablers of change, and formulating a framework for growth of the organisation.

An e-magazine named ‘Samarthan-Endorsing Empowerment’ will be released to showcase the innovative practices and case studies from schools based on the sub themes. A number of CBSE Handbooks and Souvenir will also be released during the conference.