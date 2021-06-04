CBSE, Microsoft Join Hands To Introduce Coding, Data Science In Schools

CBSE and Microsoft have joined hands to introduce coding and data science in schools

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has collaborated with Microsoft to introduce coding for Classes 6 to 8 and data science curriculum for Classes 8 to 12 as new skilling subjects in the 2021-2022 academic session. In keeping with the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the introduction of these courses is aimed at building next-generation skills in students. Coding and data science curriculum are focused on building critical thinking, computational skills, problem-solving skills, creativity and hands-on exposure to new technologies.

Manoj Ahuja, Chairman, CBSE said that the new course curriculum on coding and data science will equip students with future-ready learning skills.

“As we transition to a world that relies increasingly on technology, it is critical that we impart skills that prepare students and educators across the country to succeed in this digital world. The new course curriculum on coding and data science that we have developed in partnership with Microsoft will equip students with future-ready learning skills. This is an important step to enable self-reliance in our students and equip them with skills like problem-solving, logical thinking, collaboration and design thinking that are critical for success,” Mr Ahuja said.

Navtez Bal, Executive Director, Public Sector, Microsoft India said coding and data science will play a strong role in preparing India’s future workforce for the new world of work.

“Skills like coding and data science are the currency of the future. We are deeply committed to empowering the students of today to create the world of tomorrow and our partnership with CBSE is a strong step in that direction,” Mr Bal said.

Microsoft has designed supplementary handbooks in both coding and data science, aligned with NCERT patterns and structures and cover real-life examples aimed at building exposure to the ethical dimensions exposure to Microsoft MakeCode-- an open-source platform that will enable students to learn better in a gamified manner across all disciplines including mathematics, languages, and social sciences while it builds the foundation for AI-based applications of data science.