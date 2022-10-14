CBSE Merit Scholarship Scheme For Single Girl Child Application Begins; Last Date, Renewal Details, Key Points

CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship registration starts

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has started the registration process for the Merit Scholarship Scheme for Single Girl Child. Single girl children who have qualified Class 10 in 2022 from CBSE schools and studying in Class 11 from CBSE affiliated schools and seeking scholarships can apply online on the official website -- cbse.gov.in. The education board has also opened the renewal portal of the CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship for those students who were awarded in 2021. The last date to submit CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship registration is November 14.

The objective of CBSE merit scholarship scheme, according to an official statement, is to provide scholarships to the meritorious single girl students, who are the only child of their parents; and have passed the CBSE Class 10 examination with 60 per cent or more marks and are continuing their school education in Class 11 and 12. The scheme is aimed to recognize the efforts of the parents in promoting education among girls and to provide encouragement to meritorious students.

CBSE Scholarship Scheme For Single Child: How To Apply