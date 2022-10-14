  • Home
  • Education
  • CBSE Merit Scholarship Scheme For Single Girl Child Application Begins; Last Date, Renewal Details, Key Points

CBSE Merit Scholarship Scheme For Single Girl Child Application Begins; Last Date, Renewal Details, Key Points

CBSE has also opened the renewal portal of the CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship for those students who were awarded in 2021. The last date to submit CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship registration is November 14.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Oct 14, 2022 2:22 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Maharashtra Education Department Delegation Visits Punjab Government Schools
Jammu And Kashmir: Fee Committee Bans Private Schools From Charging Huge Money In Name Of Security Deposit
Delhi Government School Teachers Working To Improve Society: Manish Sisodia
Five Delhi Government Schools Among Top 10 In Country, Manish Sisodia Praises Principal Training Programme
Educators From Nepal Visit Delhi Government Schools
Get Registered With Education Department Within One Month Or Face Closure: Uttarakhand Government To Madrassas
CBSE Merit Scholarship Scheme For Single Girl Child Application Begins; Last Date, Renewal Details, Key Points
CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship registration starts
New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has started the registration process for the Merit Scholarship Scheme for Single Girl Child. Single girl children who have qualified Class 10 in 2022 from CBSE schools and studying in Class 11 from CBSE affiliated schools and seeking scholarships can apply online on the official website -- cbse.gov.in. The education board has also opened the renewal portal of the CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship for those students who were awarded in 2021. The last date to submit CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship registration is November 14.

The objective of CBSE merit scholarship scheme, according to an official statement, is to provide scholarships to the meritorious single girl students, who are the only child of their parents; and have passed the CBSE Class 10 examination with 60 per cent or more marks and are continuing their school education in Class 11 and 12. The scheme is aimed to recognize the efforts of the parents in promoting education among girls and to provide encouragement to meritorious students.

CBSE Scholarship Scheme For Single Child: How To Apply

  1. Go to cbse.nic.in
  2. Click on ‘Single girl child scholarship X-2022 REG’
  3. Click on the designated application link
  4. On the new tab, select the type of application -- fresh or renewal
  5. Now click on SGC-X fresh application or renewal
  6. Filll the application form, upload documents and submit
  7. Take a printout of the application form for future reference
Click here for more Education News
scholarship for Indians CBSE Merit Scholarship Scheme For Single Girl Child
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Bihar NEET UG 2022 Counselling Registration Begins; Important Instructions For Candidates
Bihar NEET UG 2022 Counselling Registration Begins; Important Instructions For Candidates
COMEDK UGET 2022: Round 2 Counselling Schedule Out; Check Important Dates
COMEDK UGET 2022: Round 2 Counselling Schedule Out; Check Important Dates
Dharmendra Pradhan Urges All IITs To Run Skill Development Centres In Research And Development Fair IInvenTiv
Dharmendra Pradhan Urges All IITs To Run Skill Development Centres In Research And Development Fair IInvenTiv
42 Jadavpur University Teachers Figure In Stanford University's List For Research Publications
42 Jadavpur University Teachers Figure In Stanford University's List For Research Publications
AP RCET 2022 Admit Card Out; Exam From October 17
AP RCET 2022 Admit Card Out; Exam From October 17
.......................... Advertisement ..........................