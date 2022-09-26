CBSE, Media And Entertainment Skills Council To Upskill, Educate Students

CBSE inks with MESC on skill development and education programme

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has signed an agreement with Media and Entertainment Skills Council (MESC) to contribute to the students and society at large. The specific focus of this agreement is to enhance skill development, education, and training for the media and entertainment sectors. The MESC will assist CBSE in identifying the right programmes to be offered across various schools based on future requirements.

The agreement will help in providing details on technical know-how in establishing computer labs, sound and production studios and various facilities which shall be required for successful delivery of programmes. Teachers will also get benefited through participation in various industry events, webinars and workshops by key stakeholders.

"MESC will be offering series of Interactions and Workshops for students on preparation for various national and international competitions and will also be working closely to develop and execute “Art Olympiad”. Specific modules related to the same will be developed by MESC and with be offered across schools through CBSE," MESC said in a release.

CBSE along with MESC will organize series of awareness camps across the country on the importance of integrating media and entertainment related programs, modules in schools at various levels. The principals will also benefit from Industry and field visits, interactions with professionals and experts.