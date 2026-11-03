CBSE LOC Correction Window 2026-27 Opens For Class 10, 12; Last Date November 4

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has opened the correction window for the List of Candidates (LOC) for the 2026-27 academic session. Schools can now correct student details submitted for the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations.

The correction window opened on November 2 and will remain available until November 7, 2026. During this period, schools can review the submitted information and make changes if they find any errors.

CBSE LOC Correction 2026: What Should Parents Check?

Parents should carefully review the details submitted by their children's schools. The following information needs attention:

Student's name: Check the spelling and make sure the full name is entered without using initials.

Check the spelling and make sure the full name is entered without using initials. Parents' names: Verify the spelling of the mother's and father's names.

Verify the spelling of the mother's and father's names. Date of birth: Ensure that the date matches the student's official records.

Ensure that the date matches the student's official records. Surname: Check that the student's surname has been entered correctly.

Check that the student's surname has been entered correctly. Passport details: If the student has a passport, make sure the information matches the passport records.

If the student has a passport, make sure the information matches the passport records. Subject choices: Check the subjects selected for Class 10 or Class 12. Report any errors to the school before the correction window closes.

How To Correct Details In CBSE LOC 2026-27?

The correction facility is available only to schools. Students and parents cannot edit the LOC themselves.

Parents should contact their school and ask the administration to verify the submitted details. If they find any mistakes, they should inform the school so that the required changes can be made through the CBSE portal before November 7.

CBSE LOC Correction Fee 2026-27

CBSE has not mentioned a separate fee for making corrections during this window in the notice referred to here. However, the board has specified a late fee of Rs 2,000 per candidate for submitting the LOC after the regular deadline. This amount is for late submission and should not be confused with a correction fee. Parents can contact their respective schools for further clarification about any charges related to the correction process.

How To Check CBSE LOC Details?

Students and parents can ask their schools to share the details submitted in the LOC. They should check the information carefully and report any mistakes as soon as possible. Schools must complete the necessary corrections within the given schedule, which ends on November 7, 2026.