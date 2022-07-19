CBSE Likely To Announce 10th, 12th Results 2022 Today

CBSE result Class 10, 12 likely today

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to declare the Class 10 and Class 12 results likely today. The board will declare the consolidated CBSE Class 10, 12 results along with the term 2 results. The exams started on April 25 and papers were held in one session on all the exam days. The official website for CBSE result 2022 is cbseresults.nic.in. The board, however, is yet to make an official announcement regarding CBSE Class 10, 12 result date and time. Register here for CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022 updates, date, time, direct link.

Recommended: Check top 100 careers after class 12th. Download Free!

Don't Miss: Best Courses after 12th Science/Arts/Commerce, Know Here

Also See: Best/Trending Courses after 10th for Science, Arts, & Commerce Students. Download Here

Students Liked: Start your JEE/NEET Preparation with AI Based Personalized Coaching, Take Free trial today Start now

Earlier today, sources in CBSE told Careers360: "The board is trying to announce the 10th, 12th results by this month. The students can expect Class 10 result this week, followed by the 12th result next week."

The board conducted the exams in two terms for the academic session 2021-22. CBSE term 1 board exams held in November-December 2021, were conducted for multiple-choice questions, while the term 2 exams had analytical and case-based questions and was held in April- May 2022. The board did not announce the term 1 results as pass, fail or essential repeat. The final CBSE 2022 result is will be published along with the term 2 exam result.

CBSE Class 10, 12 board exam results will be available on cbseresults.nic.in. Apart from the official result CBSE website, cbseresults.nic.in, the Class 10 and Class 12 scorecards will also be available on the DigiLocker app and the website, digilocker.gov.in. Candidates need their roll numbers and school numbers to download CBSE 10th, 12th scorecards.

The CBSE 10th, 12th results will have mention of details of marks scored during the academic year as internal assessment marks, project works, practical exams and pre-board exams. The CBSE Class 10th and Class 12th results might also mention the marks obtained as grace marks.

CBSE Result 2022: How To Download Score card

1. Visit the official websites -- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in

2. Click on CBSE Class 10, 12 result 2022 designated link

3. Enter the required credentials like roll number

4. Submit and download the CBSE 2022 result