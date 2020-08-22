CBSE Launches 'Teacher Energized Manuals' For Teaching Science, Maths From Class 6 To Class 10

CBSE Launches 'Teacher Energized Manuals To Teach Science, Maths From Classes 6 To Class 10

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in collaboration with Central Square Foundation have developed a series of manuals -'Teacher Energized Manuals' (TERM) - for science and mathematics teachers teaching in Classes 6 to 10. Teacher Energized Manuals aims to help the teachers in aligning their classroom transaction to build competencies.

According to the letter, “CBSE has dedicated the academic session 2020-21 for competency-based learning where the focus of teaching is on outcomes that students need to acquire".

.@cbseindia29, in collaboration with the Central Square Foundation, has developed TERM- Teacher Energized Resource Manuals- of Science and Mathematics subjects for classes 6th to 10th. pic.twitter.com/6KIt0bstpp — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) August 22, 2020

Each chapter of this resource manual corresponds to the respective chapters in the NCERT. The chapter has been built-up by concepts, linked to the NCERT Learning outcomes, and an attempt has been made to delineate Learning Objectives for each chapter. “Every chapter has a set of assessment items and sample strategies for the transaction of concepts”. The manuals are available on the CBSE’s website and on the DIKSHA portal.

"These manuals will support the teachers to develop pedagogical plans for implementing competency-based learning to equip our students with the requisite skills and competencies pertaining to the subjects," says the CBSE’s letter.