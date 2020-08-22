  • Home
  • Education
  • CBSE Launches 'Teacher Energized Manuals' For Teaching Science, Maths From Class 6 To Class 10

CBSE Launches 'Teacher Energized Manuals' For Teaching Science, Maths From Class 6 To Class 10

Teacher Energized Manuals aims to help the teachers in aligning their classroom transaction to build competencies.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Aug 22, 2020 12:05 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

UGC Exam Guidelines 2020: Supreme Court To Announce Verdict Soon On Final Year Exams
Government School Teacher in Uri, Baramulla Creates Android App, Website To Help Students
NEP 2020: Education Minister To Answer Questions On National Education Policy
Education Minister Lays Foundation Stone Of IGNOU Regional Center, Karnal
New Education Policy 2020: Education Minister, NCERT Director Holds Meeting On National Curriculum Framework
Daughter Of Migrant Worker From Bihar Tops University Exam In Kerala
CBSE Launches 'Teacher Energized Manuals' For Teaching Science, Maths From Class 6 To Class 10
CBSE Launches 'Teacher Energized Manuals To Teach Science, Maths From Classes 6 To Class 10
New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in collaboration with Central Square Foundation have developed a series of manuals -'Teacher Energized Manuals' (TERM) - for science and mathematics teachers teaching in Classes 6 to 10. Teacher Energized Manuals aims to help the teachers in aligning their classroom transaction to build competencies.

According to the letter, “CBSE has dedicated the academic session 2020-21 for competency-based learning where the focus of teaching is on outcomes that students need to acquire".

Each chapter of this resource manual corresponds to the respective chapters in the NCERT. The chapter has been built-up by concepts, linked to the NCERT Learning outcomes, and an attempt has been made to delineate Learning Objectives for each chapter. “Every chapter has a set of assessment items and sample strategies for the transaction of concepts”. The manuals are available on the CBSE’s website and on the DIKSHA portal.

"These manuals will support the teachers to develop pedagogical plans for implementing competency-based learning to equip our students with the requisite skills and competencies pertaining to the subjects," says the CBSE’s letter.

Click here for more Education News
Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) cbse teacher training
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Bihar Board Exam 2021: Deadline For Registration Of Class 10 And Class 12 Board Exams Extended
Bihar Board Exam 2021: Deadline For Registration Of Class 10 And Class 12 Board Exams Extended
Delhi University Cut Off 2020: Check Hansraj College Cut Off and Predict Admission Chances
Delhi University Cut Off 2020: Check Hansraj College Cut Off and Predict Admission Chances
JEE Main 2020: Books And Syllabus For Preparation of JEE Main and Advanced
JEE Main 2020: Books And Syllabus For Preparation of JEE Main and Advanced
UGC Exam Guidelines 2020: Supreme Court To Announce Verdict Soon On Final Year Exams
UGC Exam Guidelines 2020: Supreme Court To Announce Verdict Soon On Final Year Exams
Government School Teacher in Uri, Baramulla Creates Android App, Website To Help Students
Government School Teacher in Uri, Baramulla Creates Android App, Website To Help Students
.......................... Advertisement ..........................