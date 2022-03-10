  • Home
  • CBSE Launches SHRESHTA Scheme For Residential Education For Class 9, 11 Reserved Category Students

The SHRESHTA scheme provides scholarships that cover almost all of the educational expenses of meritorious students of Classes 9 and 11 from Scheduled Caste communities.

Education | Edited by rashi.hardaha | Updated: Mar 10, 2022 6:11 pm IST | Source: Careers360

The scholarship covers school and hostel fee
Image credit: Shutterstock

SHRESHTA Scholarship Scheme: The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment is launching a Scheme for Residential Education for SC Students in High Schools in Targeted Areas (SHRESHTA). The scheme is being rolled out from the academic year 2022-23. The SHRESHTA scheme provides scholarships that cover almost all of the educational expenses of meritorious students of Classes 9 and 11 from Scheduled Caste communities. Candidates can check the notification the on the official website - cbse.gov.in.

Students are enrolled for the scheme through the entrance examination known as NETS. The National Entrance Test for SHRESHTA (NETS) is a national level test conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) in computer-based (CBT) mode. Candidates who qualify the SHRESHTA entrance exam are shortlisted for admission to CBSE affiliated schools.

The scheme involves disbursement of scholarships directly to the schools giving admission to the shortlisted students, the CBSE said in a notification.

The CBSE further informed that the scholarship covers school fee (including Tuition Fee etc.) and Hostel Fee (including Mess Charges etc.).

The scheme is applicable only residential schools (independent) affiliated with the CBSE up to Class 12 Schools must be in operation for 5 years or more with 75 % pass percentage or more in Class 10 and 12 in the last 3 years, it said.

The board has also asked the interested residentials schools to submit their online consent on the link provided on the official website by March 25.

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)
