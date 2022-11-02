CBSE Launches Reading Challenge For Classes 6 To 10 Students To Promote Reading Literacy

CBSE launches Reading Challenge

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has launched a reading challenge for the students of Classes 6 to 10 to promote reading literacy. CBSE Reading Challenge for the 2022-23 academic session will be held in Hindi and English at two levels -- Classes 6-7 and Classes 8-10. Students of Classes 6 to 10 in CBSE-affiliated schools will be eligible to participate in round 1 of the CBSE Reading Challenge. Schools will be required to register students for the first stage till November 25.

For Round Two/Second stage, the CBSE statement said, each affiliated school registered in the first stage can nominate and register ten students (best two students from each participating class) for the English version of the Challenge.

The CBSE Reading Challenge contest would engage participants with a variety of stimulants and focus on the ability to read with comprehension and accuracy and construct meaning by retrieving information, relating text with their previous knowledge and integrating information. Interpret information and draw inferences and reflect and evaluate with a view to judge the quality and credibility of text will also focussed.

The reading contest would be held through two rounds - within school and interschool. There is no fee for participating students at any of the two stages.

After registration to CBSE Reading Challenge gets over on November 25, a reading challenge paper with reading tasks would be made available to the registered schools with the scoring criteria on November 28. The school will have to organise the Challenge for the registered students between November 28 and November 30 and identify ten students, two each from Classes 6 to 10, on the basis of their performance. The school will subsequently register the identified students for Round 2 on the CBSE website between December 1 and 16.

A computer based Reading Challenge would be conducted by the Board for the registered students between December 19 and 30 in round-2.