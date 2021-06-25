CBSE Launches Portal To Provide Duplicate Marksheets, Certificates

Image credit: cbseit.in CBSE launches duplicate academic documents downloading portal

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has launched a portal to provide students with duplicate copies of their academic documents online. The in-house Duplicate Academic Document System (DADS) has been launched as a “safe, quick and viable solution” to provide students their marksheets, certificates and other documents amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the board said in a statement,

“Looking at the prevailing COVID conditions and predicaments of students, IT Department has come up with a safe, quick and viable solution through a recently developed in-house portal named DADS (Duplicate Academic Document System),” the board said.

“The facility will obviate the human contact and physical presence of the students required so far and cut short the travel, time and energy spent by students and parents who can now obtain duplicate marksheets, passing certificate, migration certificate through this online portal,” it added.

To download duplicate copies of their academic documents, students will have to login to cbse.nic.in and apply on the link cbseit.in/cbse/web/dads/home.aspx , the CBSE said.

After receiving requests, regional offices of CBSE will print academic documents and dispatch them through speed post.

“A tracking system will enable the students to trace the status of application and dispatched details. This portal however will give option to students for both digital copy as well as printed copy of the academic document to choose from,” the CBSE said.