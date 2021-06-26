CBSE Launches ‘DADS’ Portal For Students To Get Duplicate Academic Document

CBSE has launched a Duplicate Academic Document System (DADS)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has launched a Duplicate Academic Document System (DADS) to help candidates with duplicate copies of their academic documents either because they have lost or are mutilated. To apply for the same, students will have to log on to the website cbse.nic.in and apply on the link for the procedure and options. Regional Offices, on receipt of the applications, will print academic documents and dispatch them through speed post.

A tracking system will enable the students to trace the status of the application and dispatch details. This portal, however, will give the option to students for both digital copy as well as a printed copy of the academic document to choose from.

Till date, to get a duplicate copy of their academic documents, students approach concerned Regional Offices in person, apply through an application form and deposit required fees in the banks or alternately send forms and bank drafts by post.

“Looking at the prevailing Covid conditions and predicaments of students, IT Department has come up with a safe, quick and viable solution through a recently developed in-house portal named DADS (Duplicate Academic Document System),” the official circular said.

The facility will minimise human contact and the physical presence of the students and cut short the travel, time and energy spent by students and parents. They can now obtain duplicate mark sheets, passing certificate, migration certificate through this online portal, the CBSE said.

Application Fee:

Fees prior to the year 2017: Rs 100

Upto 5 years: Rs 250

More than 5 to 10 years: Rs 500

More than 10 to 20 years: Rs 1000