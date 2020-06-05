CBSE has launched teacher training on DIKSHA

CBSE has launched online training courses for teachers on DIKSHA platform for capacity building. The courses are based on select CBSE training manuals and NCERT's NISHTHA modules. Teachers can register on DIKSHA portal and complete the training course. The board has also released the training calendar for the upcoming online trainings on DIKSHA.

Currently, CBSE has launched two courses - 'Pedagogy of Environmental Studies' and 'Health and Well-Being in Schools', and plans to launch more courses in the coming months.

Two courses, 'Pedagogy of Language' and 'Learning Outcomes and Pedagogy', will be launched on June 15, and 'Pedagogy of Mathematics' will be launched on June 29, 2020.

Teachers will be able to access the courses after downloading DIKHSA app on their smartphone or accessing the platform on their respective laptops and computer systems.

Teachers who successfully complete the trainings will be able to download their digital certificates on DIKSHA starting from June 15, 2020.

Earlier, CBSE also introduced Online Teacher Training programme through its Centre of Excellence (CoE). The Board's decision to conduct online training for teachers came after success of the technology enabled pilot teacher training programme which was held from third week of May.

After the success of the pilot training programme, CBSE launched structured online teacher training programme. In the month of May, CBSE had planned over 1200 online sessions for teachers.