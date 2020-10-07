CBSE Launches Maths Book For Classes 7 To 10 To Promote Critical Thinking

  • Home
The Mathematics Practice Book will allow students of Classes 7 to 10 to examine problems of real life situations and solve them.

Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Oct 7, 2020 3:24 pm IST

CBSE Launches Mathematics Practice Book For Classes 7 To 10
New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has launched a Mathematics practice book to promote critical thinking and problem solving abilities in students. Named, ‘Mathematical Literacy: Practice Book For Students’, the workbook will allow students of Class 7 to Class 10 to solve mathematical problems with ease and help them, at least until normal classes resume. Schools have been shut since March due to the coronavirus outbreak. In September, the Ministry of Health issued guidelines for partial reopening of schools for senior classes from September 21 and the Home Ministry’s Unlock 5 guidelines, have left states and Union Territories to decide whether they want to reopen schools fully after October 15.

This Mathematics workbook, a CBSE statement says, has been designed in such a way that students will be able to learn and solve the problems with minimal support of teachers or parents.

CBSE has also made the Mathematics practice book available on the CBSE website and DIKSHA platform. The workbook has been prepared under the guidance of the Ministry of Education.

“This workbook is designed to allow learners of Classes 7th to 10th to examine problems related to real life situations and solve such problems,” reads the CBSE statement.

It further adds: “Learners would enjoy working in this Practice Book, especially during the time when regular classes/ schools do not resume.”

The Ministry of Education announced the launch on its social media page. The Ministry said: “CBSE under the guidance of Edu Min Of India has launched an exploratory Mathematics Practice Book for learners. Students of classes 7th-10th can access the book for fun-filled, exciting learning.”

