CBSE Launches “Learning From Practitioners” Programme For Teachers
The CBSE has launched a programme called "Learning from Practitioners" that allows teachers to undertake action research.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has launched a programme called "Learning from Practitioners" that allows teachers to undertake action research. As a part of the programme, teachers from CBSE-affiliated schools can apply to share their Applicants will be expected to have piloted/tested/researched upon key challenges/problems of practice in education/schooling. CBSE will select and support the best innovations through a grant as well as a network of mentorship, the board said.
Interested individuals can submit their proposals at https://forms.gle/jkeLMTbam1Ho8Gmr8. The last date to apply for the action research programme is August 31, 2022. Aspirants should note that the form can only be filled by using CBSE digital edu id.
The selected applicants will receive a grant of Rs 25,000 in three instalments over a period of 1 year for generating and documenting evidence and scaling the programme. The finalists will also get mentorship from a network of experienced practitioners and educators. The selection process will consist of two rounds, following which 25 finalists will be chosen.
CBSE “Learning From Practitioners” Programme: Eligiblity
- All faculty and staff of CBSE-affiliated schools are eligible to apply.
- A group of applicants can also apply together. Maximum group members allowed are four.
- Proposals that address the subject level, grade-learning stage, school and governance level, community, and teacher training can be submitted.
- Preference will be given to proposals that are aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.
- The applicant should apply for their own project, they cannot be nominated by someone else for the grant.
- Finalists cannot apply for the same project next year.
- The application must be submitted in English or Hindi.