CBSE Launches Handbook On 21st Century Skills

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has launched ‘21st Century Skills: A Handbook’ consisting of learning skills, life skills and literacy skills. “Simply teaching to test or learning for exams is not going to help a student face everyday life situations. 21st Century Skills are key to the empowerment of children and adolescents to deal with the issues and concerns related to their life. They experience a number of feelings, many of which are related to their growth and development from childhood to adolescence and beyond,” the Board has said.

Union Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' has tweeted about the book. Students, this book will empower you with learning skills/transversal competencies for your holistic growth, he has said.

The 21st Century skills are essentially the outcome of experiential learning, i.e. they are imbibed through observing, understanding, practising and experiencing, it added.

The Board intends to implement 21st century skills in the teaching-learning process through core subject areas like Native Language/Reading, World Language(s) including English, Arts, Geography, History, Mathematics, Science, Government/Civics and 21st Century Themes like global awareness, Financial, Economic, Business and Entrepreneurial Literacy Civic Literacy, Health Literacy and Environmental literacy.

It emphasizes on enhancing the learning skills of students through critical thinking, creativity & innovation, collaboration and communication.

The handbook has list of activities. “These activities can be blended with the subjects during classroom transaction, or can be conducted in the zero period or integrated with Art and Sports,” CBSE has said.