CBSE launches E-Pareeksha portal ahead of board exams

The Central Board of Secondary Education has launched an online portal named ‘E-Pareeksha’ to help the Class 10 and Class 12 students who will be appearing for their board exams in May. This portal seeks to form a one-stop platform to provide information related to the exams date sheet, practical exams, exams centre and grievance redressal.

The students can access the CBSE online exams portal at cbse.gov.in/newsite by logging using the schools’ affiliation or board exams roll number of their school in place of user ID and password.

There are various sections in the new portal such as change of examination or practical centre, uploading internal grades for Class 12 students, uploading internal grades or practical data for Class 10 students, roll number wise list for Class 12 students and submission of marks for Class 12 practical exams.

The CBSE teachers will be able to upload the internal and practical marks on the online portal itself. Various CBSE-affiliated schools have already started their board practical exams and they will upload the marks for each student on the online portal.

The CBSE board exams for Class 10 and Class 12 students will begin on May 4. Class 10 exams will end on June 7 and Class 12 exams will end on June 11.

Earlier the CBSE had said that the schools will have to reconduct the practical exams for COVID-19 affected students.