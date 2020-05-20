CBSE Launches Cyber Safety Manual For Classes 9 to 12

Image credit: Wikimedia Commons CBSE has launched the cyber safety handbook for Classes 9 to 12

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday launched a ‘Cyber Security Handbook’ for students of Classes 9 to 12. The handbook discussed topics such as digital security, digital rights and responsibilities, and digital law.

The handbook comes in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak and lockdown that has compelled schools to move their teaching online.

The CBSE said that there is an “assumption that young people have superior skills with digital technology” although they are among the most vulnerable groups when it comes to cyber crime.

The CBSE, in the handbook, said: “Many of them (students) frequently struggle when applying them to research tasks. They can find it difficult to work out whether information on an unfamiliar website is trustworthy, and rely on their chosen search engine’s rankings for their selection of material.”

“They may not be aware of the lurking risks and threats and the fact that some of their actions can invite them trouble,” it said.

The handbook has activities that cover topics such as digital access, digital literacy, digital rights and security, digital etiquettes, etc. It also enumerates precautions that should be taken by the students to be wary of cyber crimes.

The CBSE handbook also explains cyber bullying and cyber stalking and details the good practices to be followed online so that students do not engage in unlawful activities.

The handbook also contains useful contacts for students to report bullying, harassment and unlawful activities online.