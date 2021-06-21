CBSE Launches Class 12 Result Tabulation Portal

The CBSE had earlier said it will communicate with schools during the result preparation process, and establish a helpdesk to assist schools in preparation of both Class 10 and Class 12 results.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jun 21, 2021 10:36 pm IST | Source: Careers360

The CBSE will announce Class 12 results by July 31
New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has launched a portal to assist schools in preparation of Class 12 results. Schools will upload students’ marks that will be used to prepare Class 12 results, along with other data in the portal.

Latest: Know your estimated Class 12th percentage based on new CBSE assessment criteria. Click here

“A sequence of activities has been prepared and being activated from today on the portal while the rest will be activated in due course of time to make it easy for the schools,” the CBSE said in a statement.

“This system will ease down the calculation work, reduce time taken and so many other hassles,” the board had said in a statement.

“A system has also been developed for computation of Class 10 component of marks based on result data available with the board in case of students who passed their Class 10 board from CBSE only. For other Boards, CBSE with the help of regional offices will collect result data from respective state boards for the purpose of computation of Class 10 component (30%) of marks of Class 12. The system will also compute Class 11 component (30%) and Class 12 component (40%),” said Antriksh Johri, Director IT, CBSE.

After collection of marks, this portal will display a complete tabulation sheet for the school with a feature of subject-wise marks and reference mean for moderation of marks, the statement added.

The CBSE will announce Class 12 results by July 31.

